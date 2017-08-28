1 lane of northbound Route 2 reopened at Haifa entrance

A northbound lane of the Coastal Highway (Route 2) at the entrance to Haifa has been reopened to traffic.
The highway was blocked by disabled people who are demonstrating for an increase in government assistance.
