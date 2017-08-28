Liberman to Lebanon: We'll use great force if attacked

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman has shown visiting United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres photographs and additional documentation of Hezbollah's military establishment in southern Lebanon, and said that "The Lebanese government and the people of southern Lebanon must know that Israel will act with great force during a confrontation in which missiles and rockets are fired at its citizens. We have no desire to harm those who are not involved, but we will not remain indifferent to the situation in which they shoot at our citizens, and we will act quickly, with force and determination."

Liberman called on Guterres to put pressure on Hamas for the return of the bodies of two Israeli soldiers killed during 2014 Protective Edge counterterror operation and living Israelis who have crossed into Gaza since then. He cited Hamas for not even allowing the Red Cross to visit the living Israelis.