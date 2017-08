15:18 Reported News Briefs Elul 6, 5777 , 28/08/17 Elul 6, 5777 , 28/08/17 Netanyahu to UN Secretary-General: Honor Israeli law In addition to security matters during his meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu raised the issue of illegal construction by the UN at its Armon Hanatziv compound in Jerusalem. Netanyahu said that the UN should honor Israeli laws and construction rules. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs