A nurse in a clinic in the city of Delmenhorst in northwest Germany is suspected of murdering 84 patients.
In the past, the nurse was convicted of killing two patients and two other attempted murders by injecting overdoses of drugs.
Germany: Male nurse suspected of murdering 84 patients
