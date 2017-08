12:54 Reported News Briefs Elul 6, 5777 , 28/08/17 Elul 6, 5777 , 28/08/17 Guterres visits grave of Shimon Peres UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres visited the grave site of former President Shimon Peres. "Shimon Peres was a close friend, one of the most important leaders in the world, and I had the honor of getting to know him very closely, we spent many hours together, and one meeting I remember especially - when we met with Nelson Mandela in Lisbon. As far as I'm concerned it was a meeting with two giants, Nobel winners, who worked all their lives to promote peace in the world, "he said. ► ◄ Last Briefs