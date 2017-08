12:08 Reported News Briefs Elul 6, 5777 , 28/08/17 Elul 6, 5777 , 28/08/17 'Jews visiting the Temple Mount to blame for new intifada' Read more Gafni slams Jewish visitors to Temple Mount as 'foolish, ignorant, nationalistic, irresponsible, not God-fearing.' ► ◄ Last Briefs