Two people dies in a fire in the Boro Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York City, Hamodia reported.
The two were pulled from the top floor of a building by rescue crews and rushed to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
12:03
News BriefsElul 6, 5777 , 28/08/17
Two dead in Boro Park fire
