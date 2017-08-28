GPO to examine removal of Al Jazeera writer press card

The Government Press Office (GPO) will reconsider its decision to revoke the press card from Al-Jazeera's senior correspondent in Israel, Elias Karam, following his words in an interview with a Muslim Brotherhood television channel.

At a hearing last week, he said he denounced the use of violence and asked that the decision not be implemented.

Following this statement, GPO management said that the tendency was not to deny his press card.

Press Council Secretary Motti Rosenblum said that "The revocation of a government press card can follow a violation of the law and not as a punitive measure to express one opinion or another. The Israeli media is free and able to contain opinions that are not in the best interest of the overwhelming majority. "