Two car thieves caught red-handed in Jerusalem

Two men who live in the center of the country and in eastern Jerusalem were arrested on suspicion of stealing a vehicle. They will be brought to extend their detention in court.

Last night police received information about a vehicle stolen from the center of the country, apparently on a tow truck that was found in Jerusalem. Police found the tow truck and the stolen vehicle, and arrested the two suspects who were driving the tow truck.

In the course of their interrogation, Police discovered that the suspects were using a regular pattern of operation, according to which they would arrive at a public parking lot in the center of the country, where they would choose the vehicle they wanted to steal and put it on a tow truck in order to transfer it to Judea and Samaria.