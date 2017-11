08:20 Reported News Briefs Elul 6, 5777 , 28/08/17 Elul 6, 5777 , 28/08/17 PA 'psychologist' explains women's role in terror Read more Palestinian Authority psychologist praises women's role in terror, says hijackings are 'wonderful acts of heroism.' ► ◄ Other archived news briefs:Aug 28, 08:20 AM, 8/28/2017