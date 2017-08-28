PA source: Abbas moderating sanctions against Hamas

Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas is moderating economic sanctions against Hamas in Gaza following his meeting last week with President Trump's senior advisor Jared Kushner, Israel Hayom reported.

A senior PA official told the newspaper that the decision to ease the economic sanctions against Hamas was directly related to the visits conducted last week by the American delegation in the region. According to the source, Abbas wants to achieve internal Palestinian Arab reconciliation during the period in which the US administration is formulating a diplomatic plan for renewing negotiations between the PA and Israel, so that in the event of renewed negotiations, he will enjoy quiet from Hamas and Arabs in Gaza.