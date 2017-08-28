UN head to pressure Israel on Gaza

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who landed in Israel for the first time since taking office in January, is expected to pressure Israel to act to ease the situation of Gazans. Guterres is expected to meet today with Prime Minister Netanyahu, President Rivlin and Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman, and visit Yad Vashem.

A senior political source said that Gaza is one of the main objectives of the visit and that he intends to examine the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and demand that Israel allow more Palestinian Arab patients to reach hospitals in Israel for medical treatment. In addition, the UN Secretary-General is expected to pressure Israel to increase the quota of goods entering the Gaza Strip through the crossings.