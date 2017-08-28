Terror group promises to continue fight for 'liberation'

The National Resistance Brigades, the military-terrorist wing of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP), on Sunday published a video entitled "The Struggle Continues" on the occasion of the third anniversary of the "Israeli aggression against Gaza in the summer of 2014" – a reference to Israel's counterterrorism Operation Protective Edge.

The organization noted that 25 commanders and fighters from its ranks were killed during the fighting and their death strengthens the determination to continue the path of the struggle.