Egypt opens Rafah crossing for Gazan pilgrims

Egyptian authorities on Sunday morning opened the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza to allow a group of hajj pilgrims leave Gaza to travel to Saudi Arabia via Egypt, Gaza's crossings department said in a statement quoted by the Ma'an news agency.

The statement said that 500 pilgrims arrived at the Gaza side of the crossing early Sunday morning hoping to leave to Egypt's northern Sinai Peninsula. From there they will head to Cairo's airport and continue their journey to Saudi Arabia for the hajj.