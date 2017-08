04:12 Reported News Briefs Elul 6, 5777 , 28/08/17 Elul 6, 5777 , 28/08/17 Second suspect arrested in Buckingham Palace attack British police investigating Friday's sword attack outside Buckingham Palace in London arrested a second man on Sunday, AFP reported. "The man was arrested on suspicion of being involved in the commission, preparation or instigation of terrorism at 10:15 hrs (0915 GMT) today and he has been taken into custody," a police statement said. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs