Residents of the Machpela House in Hevron were outraged on Sunday, after the state of Israel told the Supreme Court that the Jews who entered the home last month would soon be evicted, despite having fully paid for the home.

15 families entered the Machpela House in late July, several weeks after Israeli security forces blocked Jews from entering both the Machpela House and the Rachel and Leah House in Hevron, which were bought by Jews several years ago.