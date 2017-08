Peace Now was furious at the demonstration by the Jerusalem Envelope Forum near Kfar Adumim, which took place as part of a call to destroy illegal Arab construction.

The extreme left wing group said, "The settlers' obsessive preoccupation with the destruction of the Bedouin tents and huts, which are there before them and did not steal the land from anyone, sabotages Israel's interests and disgraces its name in the world."