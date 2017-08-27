Balloons against terror construction

Hundreds of residents of the Jerusalem vicinity and Ma'ale Adumim, alongside Knesset members and other public figures, gathered Sunday evening near the illegal Palestinian Authority outpost and the Italian school near Kfar Adumim. The residents blew balloons into the air under the slogan "Spreading the outposts to permanent sites," demanding the evacuation of the illegal PA outposts in the area and transferring them to the permanent sites that were prepared for them near Abu Dis and Jericho.

The event was a direct continuation of a campaign led by the Jerusalem Envelope Forum in recent weeks to increase enforcement in the Adummim area against PA-Bedouin construction on Highway 1. Among those in attendance was Member of Knesset Motti Yogev who warned that "the illegal Palestinian takeover under the auspices of the European Union in Area C is 'Arab construction terrorism'."