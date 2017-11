Member of Knesset Amir Peretz (Zionist Union) has echoed the Goldin family's criticism that the Netanyahu government is not working to bring soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, whose bodies are held by Hamas in Gaza, to burial in Israel.

Writing on Twitter, Peretz said, "It is the duty of the prime minister and the defense minister to look for any way to bring the IDF soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul back to Israel, as well as the civilians held by Hamas."