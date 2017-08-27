Machpela House Jews reject state's position

The Harhivi movement, which houses Jewish families in Hevron, has labeled as "unreasonable" the state's word to the Supreme Court that it will remove Jews from Machpela House despite the fact that it has been fully paid for.

The movement said, "There is no law, order, regulation or custom that prevents the occupancy of an asset at the end of the first registration proceeding and there is no law, order, regulation or practice prohibiting the use of the property, which was duly acquired and in which a transaction was approved." Harhivi said it was not clear what separated the transaction from others in Israel, Judea and Samaria, other than the identity of the purchasers. The movement said, "It should also be remembered that the prime minister's position was that the property should be inhabited. The position of the state is unfounded and has no basis in law. On the contrary, the provisions of the law do not require a first registration in order to obtain possession of the property, "the broad movement said.