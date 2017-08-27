Report Hamas hardening positions on exchange

The Hamas terror organization has recently toughened its positions on a deal to release living Israelis and the bodies of two soldiers killed during 2014's Protective Edge counterterror campaign in Gaza, according to security sources cited on Sunday by Channel 2 Television.

Hamas is demanding the release of the thousands of detainees who were arrested in the Shuvu Achim operation after the kidnapping and eventually-discovered murder of three teens before the operation. It was also reported that Hamas was interested in an exchange deal that would be similar in character to the Gilad Schalit deal, in which more than 1,000 security prisoners were released for an Israeli soldier kidnapped by Hamas.