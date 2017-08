An indictment for attempted murder will be filed tomorrow against 19-year-old Ismail Abu Aram from the Judean Palestinian Authority town of Yatta near Hebron, who allegedly tried to kill Niv Nehemiah in a supermarket in Yavneh at the beginning of August.

In his interrogation, the suspect confessed to committing the act and claimed that he wanted to stab Jews in order to carry out the commandment of Jihad [Muslim holy war -ed.].

