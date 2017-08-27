Diplomats for a day

Hundreds of people visited the Foreign Ministry on Sunday as part of the project "Diplomat for a Day" - the first pilot in which the ministry opens its doors to the public in an effort to expose the Israeli public to the diverse activities of the Foreign Ministry.

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely, who initiated the project, said during the tour "The Israeli public is exposed to the Foreign Ministry only in times of crisis or visa issues, and this is a very small part of the ministry's work," adding that the open days are an opportunity for the Israeli public to get an impression of the ministry's impressive work.