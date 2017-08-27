MKs will be restricted during Temple Mount visit

The Knesset security officer announced Sunday that on Tuesday Knesset members will be able to go to the Temple Mount as part of a pilot program decided upon by the police in light of recent tensions at the holy site. Channel 2 Television reported that Knesset Major General Yosef Griff sent a letter to Knesset members saying that the pilot was supposed to have take place earlier, but was postponed due to the murderous attack on the Temple Mount.

Members of the Knesset will have to coordinate their arrival at the Temple Mount in order to prevent Jewish and Arab MKs from being together on the mount. According to the conditions set out by the Knesset officer, the Jewish MKs will enter through the Mugrabi Gate during the morning hours between 07:30 and 11:00 and they will be allowed to follow the usual route of non-Muslim visitors. The Arab Knesset members will enter through the gate of the tribes from half an hour after the hours of Jewish visits until the closure of the mountain. The Knesset officer is forbidding MKs from giving speeches during the visit or to be interviewed by the media, including at site's the entrance gates.