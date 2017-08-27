Jewish Home leaders: Pray for Rabbi Avichai Rontzki

Chairman Naftali Bennett of the Jewish Home party and Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked have called on the public to pray for the recovery of the head of the Itamar yeshiva and former chief rabbi of the Israel Defense Forces, Rabbi Avichai Rontzki, following the discovery of another cancerous tumor in Rabbi Ronsky's body. Earlier this year, cancer was discovered during testing when Rabbi Rontzki wanted to donate a kidney and he underwent a complicated operation.

For prayer purposes, his name is Rabbi Avichai Nissan Ben Chaya, among the other patients in Israel. Bennett told Arutz Sheva, "Rabbi Rontzki is a huge soul full of love for our people. Together with him, Ayelet and I set out on our public road, because he was the first to believe in us. Together with all the people of Israel, I invest special prayers for the healing of our beloved Rabbi Rontzki."