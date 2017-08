Moshe Dolgin, a fighter in the Etzel (Irgun, Stern gang) pre-state militia and a veteran of the Likud, has passed away at the age of 89, according to Maariv.

Dolgin joined the underground at the age of 14 and was arrested twice by the British. He founded one of the largest construction companies in Israel and was close to Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman, who wrote that "generations of those who grew up on the doctrine of Jabotinsky mourn his passing."