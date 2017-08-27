Goldins: Press Hamas to return our sons

Leah and Simha Goldin, the parents of Lieutenant Hadar Goldin, whose body has been held by Hamas since Operation Protective Edge in the summer of 2014, have called on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to return their son as well as the body of soldier Oron Shaul.

Responding to the resignation of retired colonel Lior Lotan from his position as coordinator of government actions on prisoners and missing in action, the Goldins called for a successor to be appointed as soon as possible, noting during a news conference that Netanyahu has kept some of his promises and that some of them have not come to pass.