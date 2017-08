17:22 Reported News Briefs Elul 5, 5777 , 27/08/17 Elul 5, 5777 , 27/08/17 What does Conan O’Brien think of Israelis? Read more The United States talk-show host makes friends with local Israelis on the streets of Tel Aviv and praises shakshuka and an Israeli brand of beer. ► ◄ Last Briefs