Bennett: Ha'aretz suffers from auto-anti-Semitism

Chairman Naftali Bennett of the Jewish Home Party, slammed Ha'aretz Sunday for an article comparing the mother of two fallen soldiers to a mother of terrorists, Bennett wrote on his Facebook page, "Whoever compares the two has lost the ability to distinguish between good and evil, and in fact hates his people and his heritage. Unbelievable. An Israeli newspaper. Then they read such articles around the world and develop hatred toward Israel, "

The minister called on web surfers to share his post, noting that "every share makes it clear: This newspaper deviates from the legitimate debate between right and left, and every share emphasizes that the Israeli public rejects this self-hatred." He concluded, "The Ha'aretz newspaper suffers from auto-anti-Semitism. Responsibility for the article is not only that of the writer, but of the editorial staff that encourages this spirit of self-hatred. It is not the left and it is not "ostracism"; This is an auto-anti-Semitism."