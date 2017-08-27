13:58
Har Shmuel: Child falls off ladder-moderate condition

A one-year-old child fell off a ladder in his Har Shmuel home north of Jerusalem.

MDA paramedics and United Hatzalah volunteers treated him and transferred him in moderate condition to hospital.

