A one-year-old child fell off a ladder in his Har Shmuel home north of Jerusalem.
MDA paramedics and United Hatzalah volunteers treated him and transferred him in moderate condition to hospital.
News BriefsElul 5, 5777 , 27/08/17
Har Shmuel: Child falls off ladder-moderate condition
