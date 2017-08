The military arm of the PFLP has published a video entitled "the Struggle Continues" marking 3 years since the Protective Edge campaign.

The video describes Israeli "aggression" in 2014 and states that 25 PFLP commanders and soldiers were killed. The group claimes to have launched 443 rockets, 107 grad rockets and 100 mortar shells at Jewish communities. It claims that 7 Israeli soldiers were killed in its activities and pledged to continue the struggle to 'free the land.'