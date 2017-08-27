Criminal records can be erased by President Rivlin

President Rivlin wishes to remind those with criminal records and in particular IDF soldiers that they are permitted to ask the president to erase their criminal records.

Rivlin has granted amnesties to a number of soldiers who performed their duties responsibly and professionally and erased their criminal records allowing them an easier entry into the workforce and society.

The President's house said that every request is weighed carefully and that extra attention is given to young people who want to start a new path without previous blemishes dogging them.