13:02 Reported News Briefs Elul 5, 5777 , 27/08/17 Elul 5, 5777 , 27/08/17 7 injured in road accident near Maccabim checkpoint 7 people were lightly injured in an accident involving four cars on road 443 near the Maccabim junction. MDA medics and United Hatzalah volunteers treated the injured. ► ◄ Last Briefs