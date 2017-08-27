MK Zohar:'Rules don't change while soldiers are captive

MK Miki Zohar(Likud) responded to Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman's statement regarding the missing and captive soldiers in the wake of the resignation of Coordinator for Missing Soldiers Lior Lotan.

Zohar said that "one doesn't change the rules while soldiers are being held captive. The defense minister's demand not to appoint a coordinator is not legitimate. It insults the feelings of the families of missing soldiers.

"I call on the prime minister and defense minister to keep their commitments and appoint an official coordinator immediately," said MK Zohar.