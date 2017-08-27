Shefi Paz, leader of the "South Tel Aviv Freedom Front" referred Sunday morning to the demonstration she and her friends organized outside the house of Chief Justice Miriam Naor.

Paz explained on Reshet Bet that the protest related to foot-dragging by the Supreme Court regarding the removal of migrants to an African state.

Paz said that despite the fact that migrant worker immigration had been stopped, the migrant population in Tel Aviv continues to swell as "for every migrant who leaves two children are born."