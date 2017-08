09:17 Reported News Briefs Elul 5, 5777 , 27/08/17 Elul 5, 5777 , 27/08/17 Man moderately injured in Umm Al-Fahm shooting A 55-year-old man was moderately injured Sunday morning in an Umm Al-Fahm shooting. MDA paramedics treated him and transferred him to the Ha'Emek hospital in Afula. ► ◄ Last Briefs