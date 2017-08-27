Meni Naftali calls for Attorney-General's resignation

Former housekeeper to the prime minister Meni Naftali, who is leading the protests against the Attorney-General in Petah Tikva, attacked police for the way in which they handled the demontration Saturday night.

"They confined us like sheep or cows, it was frightening. If there would have been a security issue we would have trampled one another," Naftali said in an Army Radio interview.

Naftali said that the decision to leave the compound designated by police was a result of police inability to direct demonstrators elsewhere.

Naftali said the goal of the demonstrations was to lead to the resignation of Mandelblit, who he said had "derelicted his duty."