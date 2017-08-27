Solution to Mideast conflict will come via Arab states

An American official said after the meetings between American envoys and Israeli and Palestinian representatives that the key to solving the conflict between the sides lies with the moderate Arab countries.

The Washington Post quoted the source who said that " the new generation of Arab leaders understands the situation and must therefore be more deeply involved in the process."

Arab ambassadors have also expressed their optimism for intervention of moderate Arab leader in the peace process. “This young, dynamic leadership presents opportunities that may not have existed before,” said Yousef al-Otaiba, the UAE ambassador to Washington. The White House also clearly shares this view.