08:36 Reported News Briefs Elul 5, 5777 , 27/08/17 Elul 5, 5777 , 27/08/17 Report: Kushner promised peace plan within four months Read more Plan for Israel and the PA ready in 3-4 months - on the condition that the PA refrain from attacking Israel on the international front.