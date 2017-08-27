2 dead as Hurricane Harvey strikes southeast Texas

Houston police report that a woman was found dead in floods caused by Hurricane Harvey which has hit Texas.

Two people have been killed so far in the hurricane, including a man found dead in a fire caused by the hurricane.

With dire warnings of tornadoes, torrential downpours and days of flooding to come, broad swaths of southeast Texas were littered with uprooted trees, toppled signs, flagpoles that snapped like toothpicks and clusters of bricks peeled like scabs from walls and rooftops.

Additional fatalities were feared in Rockport, where an estimated 5,000 residents had stayed put for the storm that blasted ashore as a Category 4 storm on Friday night between Port Aransas and Port O'Connor, Aransas County Sheriff Bill Mills said.