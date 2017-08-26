British police on Saturday said the stabbing attack carried out near Buckingham Palace on Friday will be treated as a terror attack.
The terrorist shouted "Allahu Akhbar!" before carrying out the attack.
Buckingham attack to be considered terrorism
