20:11 Reported News Briefs Elul 4, 5777 , 26/08/17 Elul 4, 5777 , 26/08/17 Plane crash kills 2 in southwest England A plane crash near a Dorset, England, airfield killed two on Saturday. The plane, a Tiger Moth, crashed near Shaftesbury early on Saturday morning. Both pilot and co-pilot were killed. ► ◄ Last Briefs