Elul 4, 5777 , 26/08/17
Syria makes advances against ISIS
The Syrian Defense Force, Hezbollah, and other allies retook an ISIS enclave in Syria's central desert, Hezbollah media reported Saturday. The area totals 2,000 square kilometers.