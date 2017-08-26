Mnuchin: 'Under no circumstances' was I planning to resign

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Friday that "under no circumstances" was he planning to resign after President Donald Trump’s remarks that "both sides" were to blame for the violent clashes between white supremacists and counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“I think you know I put out an extensive statement earlier last week on my view of the situation,” Mnuchin, who is Jewish, said at news briefing in the White House, according to Politico.

