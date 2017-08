The man who was shot in the center of Brussels on Friday evening after attacking two soldiers with a knife has died of his wounds in hospital.

Federal prosecutors said they were treating the incident as an attempted terrorist murder. A spokeswoman for federal prosecutors said the man had shouted “Allahu Akbar”.

