PA officials 'frustrated' Trump won't commit to two states

Palestinian Arab officials continued to express frustration on Friday over the fact the U.S. still has not committed to a two-state solution, even after a meeting described as productive between President Donald Trump’s senior adviser, Jared Kushner, and the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah on Thursday.

“We have clearly emphasized to the Americans the importance of having a public statement that has a commitment to the two-state solution,” Ashraf Khatib, a spokesman for the negotiation affairs department of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), told the Washington Post on Friday. “There hasn’t been any.”

