Man attacks soldiers outside Buckingham Palace

A man was arrested outside Buckingham Palace in London on Friday evening on suspicion of attacking two police officers.

"Officers are on scene at the Mall o/s Buckingham Palace. A man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and assault on police,” the Metropolitan Police tweeted.

Two police officers suffered minor injuries during the course of detaining the man, according to Sky News.

