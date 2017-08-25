Brussels: Man shot after attacking soldiers

A man was shot in central Brussels on Friday evening after attacking two soldiers with a knife, the BBC reported.

Pictures from the scene show the area cordoned off with police and emergency services in the street.

It was not clear whether the attacker had survived the shooting on Friday. Brussels police did not immediately comment on the incident.

