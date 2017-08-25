Houston Jewish community preparing for Hurricane Harvey

Rafi and Shifra Engelhart, World Bnei Akiva’s shlichim to Houston, Texas, said on Friday that the Jewish community is prepping for Hurricane Harvey, which is set to hit Texas over the weekend.

As part of the preparations for the storm, which is expected to bring with it heavy rains and strong winds, community events for the next several days have been cancelled.

