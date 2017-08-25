Trump's Jewish aide: I faced 'enormous pressure' to resign

Gary Cohn, the top White House economic official, told the Financial Times in an interview on Friday that he faced “enormous pressure” to resign after the uproar over President Donald Trump’s reaction to the recent clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia, that left one woman dead

Cohn acknowledged the Trump administration “must do better” in condemning neo-Nazis and white supremacists following the violent protests.

